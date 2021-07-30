For the past few years, members of the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach board of directors have gathered in late spring to share a pizza dinner. It’s an opportunity for casual conversation about programs supported during the past school year, ideas about the year ahead and of course summer travel plans. This year’s party on Tuesday, June 8 was a special event. Since the pandemic forced all SBCO board meetings to be held via Zoom, this was the first in-person gathering of members since March 2020. It was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to be together face to face!