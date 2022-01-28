Mighty oaks from little acorns grow. Such was the case with SaddleBrooke Community Outreach. What took root from a living room conversation in 1996 among six woman who wanted to “give back” to the local community has grown into an award-winning 501 c3 nonprofit with a wide array of programs supported by hundreds of volunteers and many more donors.
Dorothy Steffano, Harriett Schultz, Roberta Spector, Cyrene Schochet, Marcia Weitzman and Anita Eagle, SBCO’s “founding mothers,” were united by a desire to help others in some tangible way. The group quickly grew in size as word spread. A research committee set out to determine the needs of Tucson and southeastern Pinal County, discovering that the response was “everything.” Local needs ran the gamut from education, counseling and parenting to food, homelessness, domestic abuse and clothing.
Eventually a clear-cut need was found when Laurie Steffano, a teacher in San Manuel, explained the impact students’ lack of clothing was having on school attendance. Children were coming to school with tattered, ill-fitting clothing and shoes that were either too large, too small or held together with duct tape and rubber bands. Mammoth Elementary principal Diane Lemley told of families with so few items of clothing that their children had to “alternate” who went to school on any given day.
The women, who initially called themselves the SaddleBrooke Women’s Organization (SWO), found their focus: providing children in the Tri-Communities (Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth) with appropriate clothing to help boost their self-esteem and improve their school attendance. A modest clothing bank, initially offering clothing purchased at local thrift stores, was born. With financial support from SaddleBrooke residents, by mid-1997 the group had enough money to distribute new clothing. Today’s Kids’ Closet annually provides about 3,200 wardrobes (new shoes, clothing, and underwear) and hygiene products to children from pre-school through eighth grade along the 100-mile “Copper Corridor” from Catalina to San Carlos.
With the in the involvement of men, SWO quickly became SaddleBrooke Community Outreach. In addition to the clothing bank, SBCO also responded to emergency calls for food, clothing, medication and hygiene products. The Adopt-a-Family Program began in 1997. And fundraisers were initiated: recycling aluminum cans, a dinner theater, a fashion show, participation in SaddleBrooke’s annual rummage sale and SBCO’s first Annual Walkathon.
In 1998, SBCO hosted its first Annual Food Drive, a project that has continued every year since. Pre-COVID, the Food Drive collected monetary donations in addition to canned and packaged goods that well-organized, energetic volunteers sorted, boxed and delivered to the Tri-Community Food Bank. Although only monetary donations have been permitted in 2021 and 2022, the plan is to accept food and money in 2023.
The success of today’s SBCO and its ability to offer a wide range of programs that provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for local children is due to its “founding mothers,” the many residents who have provided the labor and money to support its programs, and those who donate and shop at the Golden Goose Thrift Store. “The Goose” splits its proceeds between SBCO and Impact of Southern Arizona and has enabled SBCO to provide holiday meals to Oracle residents, fund educational enrichment programs and give college scholarships to local students.
Through 25 years of making a difference in local communities, SBCO’s focus has never changed: providing local children with the basic necessities and opportunities they need to succeed. “It’s All About the Kids.”
Note: Ten years ago, Rick Cato documented the history of SBCO based on personal interviews. The complete eight-part series is provided at https://community-outreach.org/about-sbco/history-of-sbco/.