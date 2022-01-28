SaddleBrooke Community Outreach provides college scholarships to deserving local students. Financial assistance is currently being given to 86 students. Scholarships are renewed annually for students maintaining a 2.0 GPA as a full-time student taking a minimum of 12 credits. Each student is assigned a liaison from the committee to monitor their progress and offer support.
Annually the committee hosts a pizza party at the Kid’s Closet in Mammoth for students receiving scholarships. The gathering enables the students and their liaisons to meet in person. Due to COVID, the party has been canceled for a couple of years. This year, the committee changed the event to be a holiday party, allowing students to attend during the semester break. This change resulted in the largest gathering ever.
The invitation allowed for students to bring a guest and most students chose to include their parents or a sibling. A total of 44 students and their family members attended this year’s party. It was wonderful for scholarship committee members the pride of family members as the students filed in and registered for prize drawings.
As usual, the crowd was served pizza, soft drinks and homemade desserts. Each student received a Visa gift card to help pay for their gas and a drawing was held for three $100.00 gift cards.
Committee liaisons were able to meet their students and talk about their university experiences and goals. This is an extraordinary group of young people who are changing their lives through their dedication to further education. Their majors are varied and ambitious, including pre-med, electrical engineering, veterinary science and pre-law. It is a privilege for SBCO to be able to support them in their endeavors. And this event was a wonderful way to celebrate their successes, along with the holiday season.