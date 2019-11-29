This year's Thanksgiving holiday just got a little brighter for many families in the Oracle and San Manuel area due to the efforts of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). Just before Thanksgiving, SBCO delivered holiday food baskets to area residents in need. This year, the number of holiday food baskets was increased from 50 to 62 to assist more families during the Asarco strike. Each basket was filled with the traditional Thanksgiving items, including a large turkey and all the trimmings. Special baskets were also created for those with larger families. The baskets are actually laundry baskets—making it easy to transport the food and provide the recipients with a useful household item. The Thanksgiving Food Basket program has been in existence for many years, but it is only one of the many ways SBCO helps to combat the food deficiencies of our neighbors.
In the spring, SBCO hosts an annual Food Drive that benefits the Tri Community Food Bank. SBCO also makes direct financial donations to the Tri Community Food Bank and provides additional funding to help with their holiday food program.
If you would like more information about the Thanksgiving Food Basket project, please contact one of this year’s co-chairs. You can reach Mark Liefke at (971) 231-2500 or Mona Sullivan at (520) 777-0997.