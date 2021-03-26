SaddleBrooke Community Outreach has renewed a $6,500 educational grant to Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District for a K-6 summer school and enrichment program. As with last year’s grant, the funds will allow 30 students to receive academic services and enrichment experiences to overcome their academic deficiencies.
The program will run five days a week from May 31, 2021 to June 25, 2021 and serve students from both San Manuel and Mammoth. Data collection conducted this spring will identify those students who can attend the four-week program.
The program administrator is planning for either virtual or on-campus learning or both, depending upon the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre- and post-tests will be administered to evaluate student growth resulting from the four-week program.
The program’s total cost, including transportation, is $24,000. SBCO grant funds will support supplies, snacks and parent involvement.