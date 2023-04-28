SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s board of directors for 2023 to 2024. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Denise Anthony, Ben Eisenstein, Ed Barnes, Tim Bowen, Camille Esterman, Linda Richter, Melanie Stout, Laura Pauli, Jan Olsson, Steve Sahl, Vivian Enrico, Jeannine Grippo, Ken Siarkiewicz, Marcia Van Ommeran and Michelle Schroeder. FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Eileen Hansen, Andrea Stephens, Betty Ryan, Nancy McCluskey-Moore, Cheryl Smith and Karen Green.

 Steve Weiss Photography

On Monday, April 10, at the annual meeting of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO), the organization elected its Board of Directors for 2023 to 2024.

Members of the New Board IncludePresident – Denise Anthony

Executive Vice President – Laura Pauli

Recording Secretaries – Cheryl Smith and Marcia Van Ommeran

Corresponding Secretary – Karen Green

Treasurer – Camille Esterman

Assistant Treasurer – Jeannine Grippo

Vice President Enrichment – Linda Richter

Vice President Education – Steve Sahl

Vice Presidents Kids’ Closet – Michelle Schroeder, Betty Ryan and Eileen Hansen

Directors of Scholarship Endowment – Ed Barnes and Jan Olsson

Director of Teen Closet – Vivian Enrico

Directors of Membership – Andrea Stephens and Tim Bowen

Director of Communications – Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Golden Goose Representative – Melanie Stout

Board members serve two-year terms and may be re-elected to serve a second term. Five returning board members required board approval to continue their service beyond four consecutive years in the same position. These included Camille Esterman, Karen Green, Nancy McCluskey-Moore, Marcia Van Ommeran and Cheryl Smith.

Self care is not about buying expensive items or going on vacation, it’s about doing things that nourish your mind and body.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.