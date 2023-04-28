On Monday, April 10, at the annual meeting of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO), the organization elected its Board of Directors for 2023 to 2024.

Members of the New Board IncludePresident – Denise Anthony

Executive Vice President – Laura Pauli

Recording Secretaries – Cheryl Smith and Marcia Van Ommeran

Corresponding Secretary – Karen Green

Treasurer – Camille Esterman

Assistant Treasurer – Jeannine Grippo

Vice President Enrichment – Linda Richter

Vice President Education – Steve Sahl

Vice Presidents Kids’ Closet – Michelle Schroeder, Betty Ryan and Eileen Hansen

Directors of Scholarship Endowment – Ed Barnes and Jan Olsson

Director of Teen Closet – Vivian Enrico

Directors of Membership – Andrea Stephens and Tim Bowen

Director of Communications – Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Golden Goose Representative – Melanie Stout

Board members serve two-year terms and may be re-elected to serve a second term. Five returning board members required board approval to continue their service beyond four consecutive years in the same position. These included Camille Esterman, Karen Green, Nancy McCluskey-Moore, Marcia Van Ommeran and Cheryl Smith.