When is a food drive not “over?” When SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents continue to donate money to support the Tri-Community Food Bank. Although the SBCO annual food drive was held on Saturday, March 21, as of Wednesday, April 15, our residents have donated $91,798 to the event. This represents a 31 percent increase over 2019.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) is feeding 40 to 50 more families per month. Donations are particularly welcome during this time of increased need.
According to Cynthia Chevalley, Chairperson of TCFB, “With the tremendous outpouring of support from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch, we will be able to continue to assist our most needy neighbors in Pinal County. The food supply chain is weaker for everyone, but these funds will help us better meet the growing need for good, nutritious food. The board of directors and I are so grateful.”
Contributions can be made year-round at www.community-outreach.org. Simply click on the “donate” jar, fill out the online form and designate the program you want to support. You will be taken to PayPal. You do not need a PayPal account to make a donation.
If you prefer, you can write a check made payable to SBCO (write “food drive” on the memo line) and mail it to SBCO at 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd, Suite L, Tucson, AZ 85739. SBCO is a 501 C-3 Charity and qualifies for the Arizona Tax Credit. All donations made after Wednesday, April 15 can be used on your 2020 Tax Return.