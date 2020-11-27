Each year SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) provides both financial and volunteer support to the Tri-Community Food Bank. In the spring, SBCO hosts an annual Food Drive that benefits the Food Bank. In 2020, this event raised $91,798 through contributions made by SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. An additional $10,000 in contributions were received after the Food Drive ended
Every year SBCO also sets aside funds to support the needs of the Food Bank. This year, $60,000 was distributed to the Food Bank over the course of October, November and December.
This Thanksgiving was a little brighter for many families in the Oracle and San Manuel area when SBCO volunteers assembled and delivered 62 holiday food baskets to those in need. Each plastic laundry basket was filled with traditional Thanksgiving dinner items, including a large turkey and all the trimmings.
According to Cynthia Chevalley, Chair of the Tri-Community Food Bank Board of Directors, “The Tri-Community Food Bank is extremely grateful to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach for their continuing and growing support. In addition to sponsoring the Annual Food Drive and Fundraiser, the organization provides funding to provide emergency food boxes to our neighbors residing in Pinal County. The agency would not be able to do what we do throughout the year without these generous funds.”
If you would like more information about the Thanksgiving Food Basket project, please contact one of this year’s co-chairs by phone. Reach Mark Liefke at (971) 231-2500 or Mona Sullivan at (520) 777-0997.
Donations made to SBCO support all of our programs and also help provide the Food Bank with additional assistance during the holidays Donations to SBCO can be made on our website. Visit community-outreach.org.