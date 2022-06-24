Students like Hannah Reidhead can sometimes only dream about the possibility of receiving a college degree. Hannah’s dream is not only coming true, but she will be able to realize that dream without years of debt in her future.

Hannah knew she wanted a degree, but thought she would have to begin at a community college. The tuition for four years at a university just seemed cost prohibitive. But Hannah’s high school counselor encouraged her to apply to Arizona’s major universities. Not only was she accepted by all, she was offered scholarships at each of the schools. She accepted the offer from Northern Arizona University.

She received the Lumberjack scholarship, which covered her tuition for four-years. She also received other state and university grants that helped her to pay for her room and board in Flagstaff. And, with a scholarship from SBCO, she had enough money to afford other expenses, like books, supplies, and groceries for each semester. “Over the last four years, I’ve been blessed with the ability to focus on school without having to work during the academic year,” she states.

Hannah graduated debt-free this year with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. Following graduation, she plans to take a year to shadow physical and occupational therapists to learn more about these professions and to determine her future direction. She is hopeful that she will then be accepted into a graduate program that defines her future career.

Hannah is grateful for the assistance the SBCO scholarship has provided. She is also appreciative of the understanding provided by her SBCO liaison, Steve Sahl, who empathized and understood how COVID impacted her efforts to acquire an education.

Hannah is just one more example of how SBCO’s educational scholarships can make a difference in the lives of students who desire to advance their education. If you would like to help students like Hannah, please consider making a contribution or providing a gift to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Program.

You can even include the program as a beneficiary in your trust, you can have a portion of your mandated IRA minimum required distribution sent directly to the Scholarship Endowment Program as a tax-deductible gift, or you may simply write a check that will be used for the awarding of current scholarships. Like with any financial decision, be sure to consult with your tax advisor regarding the benefits of such charitable gifts.

All contributions to the endowment fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.”

(CFSA’s Tax ID Number is 94-2681765). The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.

Tax-deductible donations to the Endowment can be made any of four ways:

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

A personal check—send directly to CFSA—made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.

A distribution from your IRA to CFSA—for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.

In-kind contributions (e.g., stock, securities, real estate, autos).

Send Donations To

The Community Foundation of Southern Arizona

SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund

5049 E. Broadway, Suite 201

Tucson, AZ 85711

For more information, send an email to SBCO.endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.