Each year the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour has proven to be a popular fundraising event that helps SBCO support a variety of food, clothing and educational programs for children in nearby communities. This year the tour was scheduled for Saturday, April 4.
Unfortunately, while event committee members, homeowners, docents, sponsors and ticket buyers were making plans, the Coronavirus developed plans of its own. Like many other groups, SBCO had to postpone this event to a more appropriate time. Initially, the committee thought Saturday, October 10th would allow sufficient time for the pandemic to arrive and then abate. But the rising coronavirus case load in Arizona has convinced everyone that plan was too optimistic.
The event has now tentatively been moved to Saturday, April 10, 2021. In the months ahead the event committee will monitor the situation and determine if this new date will allow the event to be held while maintaining the safety of homeowners, docents, sponsors and attendees. We will keep you informed of our plans as we move into the new year.
In the meantime, please mark your calendar for the Home Tour on Saturday, April 10, 2021. SBCO and the children we assist, greatly appreciate your support.