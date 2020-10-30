Judy Falewicz has been a dedicated SaddleBrooke Community Outreach volunteer for approximately nine years. She began by working as a dresser at Kids’ Closet, helping young “shoppers” choose their school clothing and shoes. At the same time, she started working as a cashier at the Golden Goose Thrift Store, a substantial source of funding for SBCO programs. Like many volunteers, Judy began her service with both organizations because a friend encouraged her to do so. She admits, “My friend Karen Stott kept after me until she got me to agree to give both a try.” For the past four years, Judy has also served as bookkeeper for the SBCO office, helping to ensure that our funds are properly tracked.
Judy explains that she became involved in volunteer work because that is the field she has worked most of her adult life. “I could not imagine playing games, shopping and going to lunch all the time.” Judy has always been a hard worker, raising children as a single mother with the usual struggles of that role. Today she is “so grateful for all I have living in SaddleBrooke that I love giving back.”
She finds all of her volunteer positions gratifying because they are diverse. Her most rewarding experiences are “seeing those happy faces at the Closet.” Melanie Stout, former Co-VP of Kids’ Closet notes that, "Judy is the quintessential Kids Closet volunteer. She's always pleasant to everyone, especially the children. She makes them feel special while shopping at Kids Closet and you can tell she enjoys being there."
Judy also felt a great sense of accomplishment the first year she completed recording all of SBCO’s Food Drive donation checks. According to Camille Esterman, SBCO Treasuer, “Judy’s position as SBCO bookkeeper is extremely time consuming and time sensitive, especially during the food drive and fundraising campaigns. Her job entails recording all funds received, preparing bank deposits and printing the receipts that are mailed out to all donors. Judy is a great asset because she’s conscientious, meticulous, reliable and essential to maintaining accurate accounting records for SBCO.”
Perhaps the greatest benefit Judy derives from her volunteer work is “knowing that I make a contribution.” She says, “I tell others to give it a try. It is very rewarding and a win-win for you and those you help.” She looks forward to the day when she can return to her volunteer work that has been postponed or curtailed due to COVID-19.
There are many ways to become a SBCO volunteer. Helping to dress children at Kids’ Closet, tutoring students in local schools, serving on the education committee, supporting the Walkathon and Home Tour fundraising events, wrapping holiday presents for Adopt-a-Family or working in the SBCO office are all options. To learn more, please visit the SBCO website: community-outreach.org.