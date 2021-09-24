The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Scholarship Program uses a team of volunteers to select local college scholarship students based on financial need, academic performance and community service. Each student in a four-year degree program is awarded $1,500 per semester and students enrolled in a two-year degree program are awarded $750 per semester. The scholarships remain in effect as long as students carry a full load of classes and maintain the required grade point average.
Recently, SBCO has awarded a limited number of graduate school scholarships to students who have opted to continue their education but continue to need financial assistance. One of those students is Ani Robles. She writes:
“I graduated from San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School in 2014, which was also when I was awarded the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship. Since then, I have received a Bachelor of Science in Physiology with a minor in Biochemistry and am currently in my second year at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy pursuing a PharmD degree. The Community Outreach Program supported me through undergrad and graciously extended their support with my graduate program. This enabled me to focus more on my education, as it lessened my financial burden. It also encouraged me to keep my grades up in order to maintain eligibility and I currently have a 3.8 GPA. Knowing the Community Outreach Program believed in me gave me the courage to persevere when school got stressful. I want to thank everyone involved in the program not only for all they’ve done for me, but also all they do for the community. This program has been a blessing and I will be forever grateful.”
In 2019, SBCO created the Scholarship Endowment Program to increase funding for students like Ani. The beauty of the Endowment is that only the earnings on donations are used for scholarships. In this way, the amount donated lasts forever and continues to grow and provide funding for students for generations to come.
All contributions to the endowment fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.” (CFSA’s Tax ID is 94-2681765.) The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.
Tax-deductible donations can be made any of four ways:
- A personal check – send directly to CFSA – made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.
- A distribution from your IRA to CFSA - for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.
- Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.
- In-kind contributions (e.g., stock, securities, real estate, autos).
Send donations to:
The Community Foundation of Sothern Arizona
SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund
5049 E Broadway, Suite 201
Tucson, AZ 85711
For more information, send an email to endowment@community-outreach.org, or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.