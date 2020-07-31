Gordon “Buzz” Hackett clearly enjoys performing community service. After arriving in SaddleBrooke 21 years ago, he was quickly recruited to serve on the SaddleBrooke Patrol. This position, which he held for 17 years, was a natural fit for a man who had a 20-year career with the US Park Police in Washington, D.C. and served as a safety and security officer with Merck Pharmaceuticals. After retiring from the Patrol, Buzz’s wife said he needed to find a volunteer position so he would “get out of the house.”
Buzz decided to check into volunteer opportunities with SaddleBrooke Community Outreach. Pat Andrea, the SBCO office manager, wanted to add Buzz to her roster of office volunteers. Although he was dubious, “I told Pat that I don’t have any computer skills,” and she assured him that answering phones, transferring calls, shredding documents, receiving money and sending out receipts would be a great help.
Once he was in the office, Buzz found there was more work to do, including helping sort Kids’ Closet clothing deliveries, receiving toiletry donations and encouraging others to volunteer. Most importantly, he offers a warm welcome to everyone to comes to the office. As Buzz explains, “I like meeting new people.”
This past February Pat and Ron Andrea hosted a special event in their home to recognize the work of the current and former receptionists who staff the SBCO office. On that occasion, Buzz was named “Receptionist of the Year” in recognition of his extraordinary service.
“Buzz does his job with a smile, a great attitude, a hug and is knowledgeable about everything happening at the office. If he can’t answer a question, he works to find someone who can,” Pat explained.
Buzz says that he is impressed with the other volunteers who support SBCO and the many ways in which the organization provides food, clothing and educational opportunities for local students.
According to Buzz, “Helping the kids is most gratifying since they cannot help themselves. I am proud of SBCO’s programs, but I’m also impressed by the generosity of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who give their time and money to support SBCO. You meet the nicest people through SBCO—and volunteering makes me feel younger.”
Buzz finds the rewards of his volunteer work so great that he often arrives early for his shift— and readily takes on extra shifts when needed.
Every organization should be so fortunate as to recruit volunteers like Buzz Hackett.