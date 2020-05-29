The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Scholarship Program provides post-secondary scholarships for local students who are selected on the basis of their grades, community service, letters of reference, financial need, a written essay and a personal interview with SBCO volunteers. SBCO is very proud to announce that one of our scholarship students, Brittany Paton, will complete her master’s degree this year from Northern Arizona University (NAU).
Brittany was first selected for the SBCO scholarship program when she graduated from Ray High School in Kearny, Arizona back in 2015. In addition to being on the honor roll all four years, she served as Secretary and President of the Student Council, was a varsity volleyball player and an active volunteer in her community. With financial support from SBCO, she attended NAU and graduated summa cum laude in 2019 with a 4.0 GPA and a B.S. in accounting. With continued financial support from SBCO, Britany is completing her Master’s in Business Administration this year.
She writes, “I have been honored to be selected for an SBCO scholarship. This $3,000 annual scholarship has given me the chance to further my education and my dream of becoming a Certified Public Accountant. I want to express my gratitude for your support for students such as myself to further their education.”
If you would like to support students such as Brittany, please consider making a donation to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program. Since SBCO is an all-volunteer charity, you have the peace of mind that all of your donation provides scholarship funding for students. Because this program is an endowment, your donation is permanently invested and only the earnings on the endowment provide scholarships for students in need of financial support. The full value of your donation lasts forever and continues to help students for generations to come.
Please consider contributing as part of your trust or estate plan. Another option, for those over age 71, is to reduce your annual tax burden by having a portion of your mandated IRA distribution forwarded directly to SBCO by your financial institution. Funds donated in this way are exempt from federal income tax. (The minimum donation is $5000. Always consult your financial advisor about potential tax benefits.)
To learn more about the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program and how you can help students like Brittany, go to our website at community-outreach.org. You can also call Ron Andrea at (520) 904-4831 for more information.
Remember, a gift of education is a gift that lasts forever!