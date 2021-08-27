Each year, a team of Community Outreach volunteers work with local high school counselors in the Copper Corridor (stretching from Catalina to Miami, AZ) to select exceptional students for college, community college and trade school scholarships. Scholarship students are chosen based on their academic performance, financial need, references and community service.
One such student is Katerina Frye. Katerina is a published author and currently an English and Psychology major at Johns Hopkins University. In addition to graduating from high school with a 4.0 grade point average, she was active in community youth services, volunteered at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop and received the National High School Presidential Service Award.
With respect to her college major, Katerina writes, “Writing does not stitch an aorta closed or produce the latest gadget and it rarely yields tangible benefits, but writing unravels the human spirit and speaks to all its horrors and wonders. Pursuing a path as a writer is a noble pursuit. I will not save lives, but maybe, just maybe, I can help them.”
As for her SBCO scholarship, Katerina adds, “I am so thankful for SBCO’s commitment to helping students. Their generous scholarship has allowed me to attend the school of my dreams, where I can pursue my passion for learning…as of now, my career goal is to work for an esteemed news outlet or magazine company. The future is exciting, and I am ready for it.”
If you would like to help other students like Katerina, consider a gift to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program. Donations literally last forever, as only the earnings on donations are used to provide scholarships. Over 20 percent of families in the Copper Corridor meet the federal criteria for poverty and research tells us that over 70 percent of students who are raised in poverty raise their own children in poverty. Education, however, is the key to breaking the cycle of generational poverty. By changing the life of one student, we are often changing the lives of that student’s children and grandchildren as well!
There are several ways of donating to the Scholarship Endowment Program. One is to make the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program a beneficiary in your will or trust. Those over age 72 can reduce their federal income taxes by having a portion of their IRA distribution sent directly from their financial institution to the Scholarship Endowment Program. Finally, you can simply write a tax-deductible check. While SBCO accepts donations of any amount, the minimum donation to the Scholarship Endowment is $5,000. (Consult your financial advisor about the tax benefits of charitable contributions.)
As a wise man once said, “Those who plant trees, knowing they will never sit beneath their shade, truly understand the meaning of life.”
All contributions to the endowment fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.” (CFSA’s Tax ID is 94-2681765.) This ensures donations are legally separated from SBCO general funds, properly processed and the donor receives acknowledgment. The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.
Tax-deductible donations can be made any of three ways:
- A personal check – send directly to CFSA – made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.
- A distribution from your IRA to CFSA - for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. (Consult your tax advisor for potential tax benefits.)
- Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.
Only monetary or in-kind donations valued at $5,000 or more are accepted for this fund.
Donations must be sent to:
The Community Foundation of Sothern Arizona
SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund
5049 E Broadway, Suite 201
Tucson, AZ 85711
For more information about the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, send an email to endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.