Makaiah Gorham, a student at BYU-Hawaii, is the consummate volunteer and is seeking a future where he can provide service and help to those in need. His goal is to ultimately help families in dire situations to build better futures for themselves.
Following graduation from San Manuel High School in 2017, Makaiah volunteered in the Philippines, helping residents focus more on family, community, and faith. These endeavors included tasks ranging from pulling weeds and cleaning gutters to typhoon preparation and clean-up. Following his two-year stint in the Philippines, he attended Pima Community College where he finished with a 4.0 GPA. During this time, he continued to volunteer and work full-time. In 2020, he moved to Hawaii and is majoring in Business Marketing and minoring in Psychology and Mandarin.
Makaiah commits to using his scholarship wisely and assures that the investment will benefit others in the years to come. He expresses dismay that often donations to charities do not actually go to aid the needy or that charitable funds are spent frivolously. He states, “I can assure you that the money donated to me will only go towards helping pay for an amazing education.”
His dream is to form one or more non-profits that would, among other things, assist people in countries where the labor supply is great to acquire jobs in countries where the labor supply is low.
