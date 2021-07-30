This past spring SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s (SBCO) Education Committee awarded 20 college scholarships to local high school seniors after receiving 29 applications. Seventeen were for four-year degrees and the remaining three were for two-year degrees.
Some years students choose to attend schools in a wide variety of locations across the United Sates. This year, it appears most students are staying closer to home. Scholarship recipients have indicated that they will be attending the following schools this fall:
- University of Arizona (7)
- Northern Arizona University (5)
- Arizona State University (4)
- Western New Mexico University (1)
- Central Arizona Community College (2)
- Paradise Valley Community College (1)
- Mesa Community College (2)
One scholarship recipient has indicated he/she will not be attending college this fall and another’s school selection is pending.