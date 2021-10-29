Anastasia Taylor graduated from high school with honors and a 3.7 GPA. In addition to excelling in her classes, she was also an active volunteer in both her school and community. Her school counselor described her as “an outgoing young leader” and her history teacher stated she was “an inquisitive student who consistently took on leadership roles” adding, “She works well with others and makes sure everyone feels included.”
Anastasia was awarded an SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) scholarship two-years-ago and is currently attending the University of Arizona, majoring in Political Science and Arabic. When asked what her SBCO scholarship has meant to her, Anastasia stated, “My family doesn’t have much money, so this scholarship has been so helpful. It means I can have a meal plan and can focus on school rather than worrying about how I can pay my expenses. Upon completion of my schooling, I will pursue a master’s degree and go into a career in international politics. Thank you so much for both your kindness and generosity.”
SBCO is very proud of their scholarship students’ achievements. Most of these students would be unable to attend college without financial support. Each student is carefully selected by a team of SBCO volunteers using a process considers not only financial needs but also grades, references, community activities, a written essay, and a personal interview with a team of volunteers.
In 2020, the SBO Scholarship Endowment Program was created to raise additional funding for scholarships. Because only the earnings on the Endowment are used for scholarships, the actual funds donated continue to grow and last forever to help students like Anastasia. Please consider helping to make a difference in the lives of future students by donating to the Endowment.
All contributions to the endowment fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.” (CFSA’s Tax ID is 94-2681765.) The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.
Tax-deductible donations can be made any of four ways:
- A personal check – send directly to CFSA – made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.
- A distribution from your IRA to CFSA - for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.
- Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.
- In-kind contributions (e.g., stock, securities, real estate, autos).
Send donations to:
The Community Foundation of Sothern Arizona
SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund
5049 E Broadway, Suite 201
Tucson, AZ 85711
For more information, send an email to endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.