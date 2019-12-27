SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) provides college scholarships to local students who qualify based on six rigorous criteria. One such student is Augustine Hing.
In addition to earning a 3.9 grade point average as valedictorian of her high school class, Augustine was a member of Student Council and a varsity member of the basketball, volleyball, tennis and softball teams. She worked as a grocery clerk at the local food market in Superior to save money for college and, in her spare time, volunteered for the Food Bank and the Superior Fire Department.
Augustine attended Central Arizona College for two years, earning a 4.0 grade point average, before enrolling at Arizona State University in 2019 to major in Education.
Augustine writes, “My choice to become an educator is inspired by my high school teacher, Mrs. Villaverde. Her daily lessons, advice and encouragement guided me through high school. My mom, a single parent, also motivated me to excel and take advantage of every opportunity afforded me. One day I will come back and inspire the next generation at Superior High School the way my mom and my teachers have inspired me.”
Regarding her scholarship, Augustine writes, “Receiving this scholarship relieved the stress of how I was going to be able to afford going to college. Now, I can be here at ASU and enjoy everything it offers. I love school. I love the environment and the energy that Tempe has. I can walk to class, visit home and continue to work towards my dream of becoming a teacher.”
SBCO is now supplementing its scholarship program with an endowment fund. Donations made to this fund grow in perpetuity and only the interest earned is used to fund scholarships. In this way, donations last literally forever and provide an ongoing legacy for donors.
Donations can be made by listing the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan, or by having your required IRA distributions sent directly to the fund from your financial institution in order to reduce your taxable income. You can also simply write a check to the fund. While SBCO accepts donations of any amount to its general fund, there is a $5,000 minimum for donations made to the Scholarship Endowment Fund. As with any significant financial decision, you should consult your financial advisor for guidance.
Consider leaving a lasting legacy. As a wise man once said, “Those who plant trees knowing they will never sit beneath their shade, truly understand the meaning of life.”