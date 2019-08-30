Each year the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Fall Kick-off General Meeting features the popular “Golden Goose Fashion Show.” This year’s meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 in the MountainView ballroom. At the meeting, information will be provided about SBCO’s programs to provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for local children and how you can assist by volunteering your time and talents.
At this meeting, you will also see “cheap chic” clothing culled from the many donations received by the Golden Goose Thrift Store. Throughout the year, Betsy Lowry searches for runway-worthy clothing and coordinating accessories, from casual to formal wear. She also recruits Goose volunteers who are willing to serve as runway models.
Mark your calendar to attend this very popular event!