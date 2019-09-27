SaddleBrooke Community Outreach is the top donor for a unique educational enrichment program. Each summer the Central Arizona College Foundation offers a two-week science enrichment program, “College for Kids”, for 50 children between the ages of seven and eleven. Students from Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Dudleyville, Hayden, Kearney and Superior come to the Central Arizona College campus to participate in hands-on-activities led by teachers and college student aides.
Tuition for the program is $210 per student, which covers transportation, instructional supplies, teachers and coordinators’ salaries, field trip and presenter fees, a t-shirt and a group photograph. Most families request scholarship funds since they cannot afford the full amount. College for Kids is funded through student tuition fees and donations from SBCO, local businesses and individuals.
This year’s program focused on “Animal Biology.” Each class covered a different biome: arctic, rainforest and desert. Each day, the students studied a different animal group: invertebrates, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians, mammals and food webs. Students are given instruction and opportunities to use the college’s computer lab, library and classrooms. Through the program, students acquired a wealth of information on about different groups of animals, explored the local college campus, envisioned their future educational goals, stayed physically and mentally active through the summer months and most of all, had fun.
Some students who participate in the program later become group leaders (during their high school years), providing them with civic leadership opportunities and community service hours. Every year more children ask to become group leaders, a clear sign they value the program. At the end the program, the student’s projects are displayed and they take home science journals that contain their own notes and drawings.