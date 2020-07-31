The COVD-19 pandemic has made this a challenging year for local schools and athletic programs in the Copper Corridor. SaddleBrooke Community Outreach has long been providing grants to help finance education enrichment opportunities and summer sports activities for these students. While many activities have been cancelled, some have been able to proceed despite the coronavirus outbreak. Among the programs that recently received SBCO grants include:
Catalina Island Marine Institute Trip
This enrichment experience at Coronado K-8 School allows all sixth graders to participate in a three-day trip to solidify grade level science content in oceanography, weather, and marine biology. This year’s trip was held on Sunday, February 16 through Tuesday, February 18. Activities include snorkeling, plankton labs, shark labs and invertebrate labs. Approximately 50 students attend. Students fundraise for the trip and tax credit donations are applied to support this venture. SBCO provides a grant of $3,000 for student scholarships.
Grand Canyon Field Trip
This enrichment experience for all seventh graders at Coronado K-8 School is a two-day trip to the Grand Canyon, Glen Canyon Dam, and Sunset Crater National Park. To solidify the geology science standards, the students will have the opportunity to see first-hand how our world is carved and shaped by natural phenomena. Approximately, 70 students will attend. SBCO provides a grant of $4,000 for student scholarships. This trip has been rescheduled for September.
Youth On Their Own (YOTO)
This program serves sixth through twelfth grades students who are unaccompanied Homeless minors. SBCO provides $7,500 to the program to fund 47 monthly stipends to students attending Coronado elementary School in addition to Canyon Del Oro and Ironwood High Schools where SBCO also offers college scholarships. Students earn their monthly stipends by good attendance and grades.
Math Plus Tutoring
SBCO provides a grant to pay University of Arizona math students to work in the math labs at Ironwood Ridge High School. These tutors provide extra help to enable students to meet the math requirements for high school graduation. Over the course of the last school year, 40 students had completed their math classes when the program was terminated on Sunday, March 15. SBCO provides $15,000 year to support this program. Math tutoring at Ironwood Ridge is scheduled to begin again in September.