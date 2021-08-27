The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Teen Closet program allows students between the ages of 13 and 18 to purchase new clothing and school supplies. Over the course of five days in July, 63 students from Oro Valley, San Manuel, Oracle, Kearny, Winkleman and Superior shopped in the Oro Valley Target and Ross stores. Each student was given a $200 shopping budget and an adult volunteer serving as a “personal shopper.” The students appreciated the support and the volunteers delighted in helping young people select clothing. Many of the students not only acquired the clothing and supplies they need for school, but also have become smart shoppers, comparing prices and assessing the value of various items. The Teen Closet shopping days for spring 2022 will be held in January.
SBCO Teen Closet Shoppers Ready for Fall
- By Nancy McCluskey-Moore
