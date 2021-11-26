Seven-years-ago, Marv Richter became involved with SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) when he joined the scholarship committee. At that time, the committee only had about eight members and needed people to receive and review scholarship applications, interview applicants, help select scholarship recipients and stay in contact with students through their college years. Marv stepped in to help with this essential but labor-intensive work. Today, the committee has more than 15 volunteers performing these tasks.
Marv currently serves on the SBCO scholarship committee as the liaison for Central Arizona College students. Most of the students he works with come from small towns like Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, and Hayden. Career opportunities in those towns are very limited so attending college is a very big, important step for these students. It allows them to receive the education and training that will enable them succeed in life. Since these students’ families have limited income, receiving a college scholarship from SBCO can make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. Marv says, “Working with these students, ensuring they receive all the money awarded to them, and being their advocate when problems or issues arise, has been very rewarding.”
In addition to serving on the scholarship committee, Marv is also a volunteer at the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) in Mammoth. TCFB receives annual financial grants from SBCO and is also the beneficiary of the annual SBCO food drive. “Working at the Food Bank is very gratifying,” says Marv. “There is a real need in these small communities, and residents are always very grateful for our help.”
According to Marv, he has experienced many memorable moments as a volunteer, from interviewing students who have applied for a scholarship to attending the school award ceremony to present a student with a scholarship. “The benefit of being a volunteer, he says, “is knowing you have helped people that really need it. Seeing a student that you have bonded with graduate from college is very satisfying. SBCO provides many volunteer opportunities. It’s a chance to not only “give back,” but receive the warm feeling that comes from helping people in need. If you can spare a few hours a month, volunteer. You will not regret it.”
SBCO provides a variety of volunteer opportunities to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. If you would like to contribute some of your time to support an SBCO program or event, please visit community-outreach.org/Volunteers/ for more information.