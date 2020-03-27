On Monday, February 17, Pat and Ron Andrea hosted a special event in their home to recognize the work of the current and former receptionists who staff the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) office.
Pat Andrea is the SBCO office manager, responsible for training and scheduling the receptionists. Pat said, “I wanted to do something special for the many receptionists who work at the office and often go unrecognized. They are all wonderful at what they do, always cheerful and friendly to anyone coming through the door. It was a beautiful evening to be outside, socialize and become better acquainted. Some of the receptionists had never even met each other.”
During the event, the names of all the receptionists, both those present and absent, were read and Susan Williams, who recently volunteered to be the assistant office manager, was recognized. Special recognition was given to Ginny Jackson who retired from Suite L two years ago but was a faithful receptionist for many years. And a “shout out” was given to Willie Reich who has been with SBCO from its inception. He is a long-time receptionist and also in charge of the toiletry bags for Kids Closet.
Pat has launched an annual award for the “Receptionist of the Year.” This year’s recipient is Buzz Hackett for his dedication to the office. According to Pat, “Buzz is our “sub extraordinaire,” accepting last-minute shifts in addition to his regularly assigned ones. He does his job with a smile, a great attitude, a hug and is knowledgeable about everything happening at the office. If he can’t answer a question, he works to find someone who can. He also pitches in wherever an extra hand is needed at the office, be it helping with clothing for Kids Closet, mailing receipts, shredding or just being a friend to everyone!