During challenging times, it’s good to know that our community steps up to help those who are facing a food shortage. Each year SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents generously donate money, food and time to make the annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) food drive a great success.
This year, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the food drive was changed to accept only monetary donations. Nevertheless, the drive to fight hunger among residents of Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle residents brought in $82,269 in contributions. This represents a 17.5 percent increase over last year’s donations. SaddleBrooke residents donated $42,112 while SaddleBrooke Ranch residents contributed $40,157!!
Cynthia Chevalley, Chairperson of Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB), stated, “The wonderful response to the 2020 SBCO food drive is a tremendous boost for the food bank. The money raised will help to meet the needs of our clients for seven to eight months. Each year, the generosity of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents makes an enormous difference in the lives of the people who live in our service area. The Board of TCFB and the people we serve are very grateful to all who supported this annual event. We are here to provide hope—it is wonderful for our clients to know that others care about them.”