Leticia Velasquez Maestas, a graduate of Pima Community College’s radiology program, credits the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) scholarship program with shepherding her through her post-high school education. After graduating as salutatorian at San Manuel High School, Leticia started her college studies at Pima Community College, where she pursued studies in healthcare. I t took her three years to complete all of the prerequisites for her chosen field of radiology.
She then applied for a program of study in radiology where she was waitlisted for a year before being able to start. She was finally able to begin in 2019. Not only was the coursework challenging for her, she also worked, planned a wedding, and had to surmount the difficulties imposed by COVID. But she knew she had to keep going. She states, “I was more at ease knowing that with all that was going on, my college tuition was taken care of. The SBCO scholarship was there for me from the very beginning.” Leticia also appreciates the liaison that she had throughout her pursuit of her program of study. She describes the liaison as regularly checking in with her and encouraging her as she worked to pursue her goals.
Leticia has completed her degree in radiology, passed the radiology state exam, is married and has started her career. She states, “I will be forever grateful for the SaddleBrooke community, not only because of their contribution, but also how much they care for us and our education.” She encourages other students to keep going, not give up, and not to let anything, even a pandemic, get in the way of reaching one’s goals and making dreams come true.
