The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Fall Kick-off General Meeting, which will feature the ever popular “Golden Goose Fashion Show,” will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11 in the MountainView Ballroom. Attend the event to learn about SBCO’s programs to provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for local children—and see some of the wonderful clothing available to Golden Goose shoppers.
Betsy Lowry, a Golden Goose volunteer, regularly sifts through the store’s clothing donations to hand-pick items for the annual fashion show. Clothing and coordinating accessories, from casual to formal wear, are selected for quality and style in order to display some of the best items available to the store’s “fashionista” shoppers. Betsy also recruits volunteers who are willing to serve as runway models.
Plan to attend this very popular annual event!