Every successful organization needs a well-organized administration team and that is exactly what we have in Senior Village. Under the expert guidance of volunteer team leader Mona Sullivan, this dedicated team of 21 provides a strong foundation. Especially in the area of communication. Three times a year, the team gathers to stuff and seal envelopes to distribute Senior Village newsletters. They also provide the man (and woman) power necessary to mail the annual dues letter and the annual Give Where You Live campaign letter. Altogether, the team is responsible for approximately 26,000 pieces of mail every year.

However, Mona’s work doesn’t end there. She is the force behind volunteer vetting. These background checks of every volunteer provide the assurance our members value knowing that the volunteer who enters their home or in whose car they are transported is someone that Senior Village knows a bit about.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

If you see a Senior Village volunteer wearing a name badge, it is because Mona made it. Name badges are received after a volunteer has been orientated, trained and vetted. The badge is the final step in the process of preparing to serve Senior Village members.

We appreciate the Admin Team for their help with timely communication. And we especially appreciate the leadership of Mona Sullivan. If you would like to be a Senior Village volunteer, email Mary Toth at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org. We are currently in need of people with experience in graphic design and website construction.