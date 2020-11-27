Senior Village at SaddleBrooke proudly announces the hiring of Linda Hampton as Executive Director to manage the rapid growth of our non-profit organization. Linda comes to the Village after serving 10 years as the Executive Director of the Marana Food Bank, a branch of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. She brings with her a wealth of experience working with volunteers, managing the day-to-day operations of a community resource center and a $2million dollar annual budget.
Linda’s responsibilities as Executive Director will focus on coordinating the services performed by 170 volunteers for the 850 Village members, overseeing four part time staff, working closely with team leaders and volunteers and consulting with the Board of Directors to set future goals and maintain financial stability.
“I am happiest in a position where I know I can be of service,” said Linda.
“What attracted me to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is the neighbor-helping-neighbor model and the dedication of the Board of Directors and 170 volunteers who recognize that living independently for seniors may require a helping hand from time to time. I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” Linda added.
Having lived in Tucson most of her life, Linda remembers when the SaddleBrooke area was a landscape of rolling hills perfect for hiking. Now, she marvels at the beauty of the community where people care deeply about the wellbeing of their neighbors— even those they have not yet met. The level of support Senior Village receives from volunteers and patrons is a testament to the quality of life in the community.
Linda can be reached by email at linda.hampton@seniorvillage.org or by calling (520) 354-8340.