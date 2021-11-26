Ice cream sundaes with all the toppings, a fun raffle with prizes, a get-acquainted “people Bingo” game, a guitar troubadour and the awarding of recognition pins all contributed to the festivities of the Senior Village Volunteer Appreciation event.
Week in and week out, every month of the year, Village volunteers offer their time, skills and gas mileage to serve our community. To honor their commitment, the Senior Village Board of Directors annually sponsors a gathering to bring them together and recognize their service.
The October event in the Ballroom at HOA-2 buzzed with animated conversations. Anticipation built as guests awaited the sundae bar and joked about who could be first in line. SaddleBrooke guitarist Randall Dighton added to the merriment with his folk songs. He performed as a gesture of thanks for Senior Village’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics that protected over 5,000 SaddleBrooke residents.
The highlight of the evening was the awarding of longevity pins along with pins for “Outstanding” service by volunteers who performed 10 requests per month and/or gave over 10 hours of service per month over the past nine months.
- One-year pins: 62
- Three-year pins: 37
- Five-year pins: 46
- Outstanding Service pins: 38
The Senior Village Board of Directors and all SaddleBrooke community offer their gratitude to the 216 volunteers who make it possible for our residents to continue living independently in their homes. Thank you for showing what it means to be “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”.