Have you ever thought of what it would be like to be alone during the holidays… no family to share festivities, meals or gifts? Senior Village volunteers know the importance of giving something special to members during this time. This year will be especially difficult with so many people staying home and not able to have personal interaction with family or friends. Often, holidays can be an emotional time characterized by depression and social isolation.
These gift baskets for randomly selected Village members are intended to brighten the season and let SaddleBrooke residents know that they are remembered by their neighbors. Eighty baskets have been shared in the last three years.
A grateful recipient last year sent an appreciative note to Senior Village: “I just want to let you know that I received a lovely Christmas basket. I'm very touched. I don't remember the last time I had a Christmas present and such a nice array of gifts. Like I said, I am very touched and very grateful for it. I thank you very, very much. Merry Christmas to you all.”
Basket coordinator Mona Sullivan and her team start baking and preparing the baskets months ahead. Last year and this year, many of our volunteers have stepped up to make homemade breads, cookies and jelly for the baskets. Several residents of SaddleBrooke that are not Senior Village volunteers offered to help with the baking and enjoy being part of this annual program. All hands are appreciated.
This holiday basket project is a team effort that includes not only the bakers but a team to assemble the baskets. Among the gift items are kitchen towels, hand cream, hand sanitizer, and hand soap…all packaged with a colorful bow. Once again, Paper Crafters will create bundles of holiday cards for each basket. Peggy Ogier, Lois Violanti, Diane Ewing and Mona Sullivan are the team to bring the baskets together.
In December, Santa’s Elves deliver holiday baskets to the surprised, selected members. As one recipient exclaimed: “Very dear friends, thank you, thank you, thank you! What a wonderful surprise to get that wonderful Christmas basket. What great cooks you have! What you are doing for our community is such a blessed thing. God bless you all. Thank you for all you do!”
Senior Village established a Gift Fund for contributions specifically directed toward holiday gift baskets with the hope that, in the future, spring baskets will also be delivered to random members. Donations marked for the Gift Fund or general Village donations can be sent to: Senior Village, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738. For more information, call (520) 314-1042.