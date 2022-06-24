We enter dates into calendars. We schedule events. We plan future activities. We think we have the future well in hand. Then what happens?

The unexpected. The “curve balls” of life. All our careful planning and scheduling go out the window. Not only is this frustrating, but the consequences can create major challenges. The good news is that Senior Village is here to help you navigate these detours.

For example, a slip on the tennis court or a fall from a ladder leaves you unable to drive. Senior Village’s volunteer drivers on the Going My Way Team will take members most places in Tucson just by phoning at least five days ahead of your appointment.

Even though you feel confident tackling most minor projects around the house, jobs pop up that need more experience, a keener eye or sturdier knees. The Helping Hands Team boasts volunteers who know how to do just about any small job from tightening screws to putting a sliding door back on its rollers to connecting a computer to the printer.

What to do when your high tech “smart” timer for your irrigation system goes on the blink? Or your Alexa won’t play your favorite music? Call on the Village’s Home Automation Team.

Sometimes medical challenges limit mobility which, in turn, cause people to become more homebound. The Friendly Contact Team keeps in touch with Senior Village members via phone calls and home visits, loaning audio book players and delivering meals after a hospital or rehab stay.

One of the most devastating experiences is the death of a spouse or partner. You will not have to face the maze of paperwork alone when you have an advocate from the Forms and Documents Team for guidance and support.

Even though we think we will live out our days in SaddleBrooke, there may come a time that a long-term residence offers a safer, more convenient way of living. The idea seems overwhelming. Thank goodness for the Moving On Team. These volunteer advocates assist you through the process of finding a residence that fits your needs and arranging the details of transitioning.

When detours throw your life in a different direction, Senior Village volunteers are your “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”. Annual membership is $60 for a single and $96 for a household. To join the Village, call (520) 314-1042.