For the past five months, the name Senior Village has been synonymous with the Saturday vaccination clinic, but did you know that Senior Village offers eleven volunteer teams to support its 1,000 members and address their needs? Even during mask-wearing and social distancing, our volunteers have been performing services for members of all ages. The volunteers have all attended team orientation sessions and have been vetted for background security.
Looking at the online dispatch calendar where volunteers accept requested tasks, the HELPING HANDS team members have been busy lifting storage boxes, repairing a panel on a spa, changing a refrigerator filter, replacing ceiling light bulbs, moving patio furniture, fixing a sliding screen door, hooking up a printer, installing an entry lockbox for first responders, setting up a “smart” Alexa system… just about anything you can think of that does not require a licensed contractor.
One of the largest teams is GOING MY WAY with 69 volunteer drivers who pick up members at their homes, take them to their destination and then return to give them a ride home. These trips can be for medical appointments, physical therapy, groceries, hair and nail salons, banks and law offices throughout the Tucson area. Going My Way drivers routinely travel over 30,000 miles a year to make sure you get where you need to go.
Other specialized teams that help members include the SUPPORT TEAM for those whose physical condition is more fragile and need monitoring and the MOVING ON TEAM for members who are considering transitioning from SaddleBrooke to a full-service retirement residence. The FRIENDLY CONTACT and FUN WITH FRIENDS TEAMS look forward to getting together again with members for bocce, putters, game day, Men’s Social Hour and, most popular, no-host monthly birthday lunches with cake and gift bags. For those returning from rehab or a hospital stay, HOME AGAIN volunteers will deliver meals through our partnership with IMPACT.
Senior Village serves SaddleBrooke HOA-1 and HOA-2 with members and volunteers coming from both associations. Services are funded solely by donations and annual dues which are $60 for a single and $96 for a household. This nominal charge, less than a dollar per service, allows up to 72 requests a year per person.
There is something for everyone in Senior Village. Whether you are 55 or 85, Village teams are here to meet your needs. To join the Village or become a volunteer, call (520) 314-1042. Appreciated donations can be sent to: Senior Village, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738. The Village is a 501c3 non-profit service organization.