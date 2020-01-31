If you understand how to command a printer to issue mailing labels or create “merge mail” or how to upload information to a web site or enter checks in an online register, you may be interested in this part time, paid position offered by Senior Village. Among other things, the Admin Assistant’s responsibilities are:
- Upload current driver’s license/auto insurance info into volunteer forms
- Update “Current Dues Paid” in member records
- Maintain Senior Village public website using back end dashboard
- Send online orders for printing: brochures, flyers, newsletters, etc.
- Purchase admin supplies from online sites
- Pick up and deliver Village mail to appropriate Board member
- Deliver occasional bulk mail to main Tucson post office
- Take minutes at quarterly Board meetings and post online
Qualified candidates will have demonstrated skill in Excel, Word, Teams, Publisher and website updating as well as attention to detail and deadlines. This would be a fifteen hour a week, part time, contract position.
If you think the Admin Assistant position might interest you, please send a letter about your background to resumes@seniorvillage.org.