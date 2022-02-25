In partnership with Suburban Miners, Senior Village announces the next recycle event will include hazardous waste (HHW*) materials.
WHEN: Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHERE: 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., in the parking lot at HOA-2 Clubhouse
Senior Village volunteers will you assist by directing traffic, disabling hard drives, and unloading vehicles. Here is a list of items that will be accepted at this event:
- Computers & Tablets (hard drives shredded)
- TV, Phones, Printers
- Batteries of All Kinds including Automobile
- Motor Oil
- Paint & Paint Thinner
- Pesticides, Fertilizers, Household Cleaning Chemicals
- Florescent Lights
No Paper, Cardboard, Clothing, books, or furniture will be accepted at this event
*Examples of HHW are batteries, paint and paint thinner, pesticides and fertilizers, and florescent lights. This event also includes household electronics, mobile phones, computers, TV’s, etc. SaddleBrooke residents may drop off electronics, HHW free of charge with the exception of large screen TV’s for which there will be a $25 change.