On Saturday, March 25, the Senior Village Annual Recycle Event serving the SaddleBrooke community was a great success! Beginning promptly at 9 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m., approximately 450 cars streamed through leaving old electronics, paints, batteries and other chemicals. This year, a recycle fee of $10 per car was charged to help defer the cost for Suburban Miners, our Tucson business partner in this venture.

This event was accomplished with the help of 19 Senior Village volunteers and one staff member. The HOA-2 Patrol managed traffic control, and they did a great job. The event was held in the lower parking lot of the MountainView Clubhouse. The weather that day was perfect for this outdoor adventure.

Senior Village has partnered with Suburban Miners for the past three years to help SaddleBrooke residents rid themselves of products that often cause difficulty in disposal.

Suburban Miners is an eWaste facility where everything is done by hand rather than large machinery. It is a family-owned company and strives to provide the highest quality service to their clients.

Look for us in the future to continue serving SaddleBrooke and helping residents keep their homes free of hazardous materials and old electronics through this recycle event.