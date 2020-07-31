Now in its fifth year of serving SaddleBrooke, Senior Village (seniorvillage.org) will begin the search for a qualified Executive Director committed to a thirty-hour per week salaried position. In addition to a heartfelt dedication to the mission of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” live independently, the successful candidate will demonstrate proven experience with the ability to:
- Lead a non-profit organization of over 800 members, 170 volunteers and four paid staff
- Manage day-to-day activities including training, supervision and evaluation
- Work closely with team leaders to carry out policies and procedures
- Work with the Board to identify issues and recommend solutions
- Oversee and implement the annual budget created with the Board
- Utilize computer programs such as Microsoft, Word, Power Point, Excel
- Expand public awareness of the Village
- Participate in fundraising programs and donor support
- Promote growth in membership and volunteers
- Communicate effectively with proficient written and oral skills
Before this position is posted on public websites, it is first being presented to SaddleBrooke residents, many of whom possess impressive management backgrounds and may be interested in being part of the long-term viability of the 501c3 Senior Village. All Village volunteer services and patron donations are focused only on SaddleBrooke. As Executive Director, this would be an opportunity to make a lasting impact in our community and improve the quality of life for many residents.
If you would like more details or to submit a resume, please send an email to Village President David Loendorf at david.loendorf@seniorvillage.org.