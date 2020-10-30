These days it is easy to get caught up in the negativity. The news keeps hammering us with the doom and gloom. We are anxious and rightly so, but there are some things that can help minimize the fears.
- Limit your news intake. There are plenty of sources to keep you bombarded with the latest catastrophe. Choose one source and limit the time spent watching, listening or reading the news. Stick to your plan.
- Look to the past. Get hope from your past resilience. Many of you have endured wars, depressions and major weather created disasters. Guess what, you made it through plus you are stronger because of it! Just know we will get through this current situation. Remind yourself of your resilience on a regular basis.
- Look after neighbors. Senior Village Friendly Contact team has made hundreds of calls to older, single members. You can also check with those around you. Thinking of others not only makes you feel good but reminds you we are all in this together and some really do need additional help and support.
- Support your favorite local business. The SaddleBrooke restaurants are doing a great job with the takeout meals and providing plenty of distance for indoor or patio dining. Small businesses are struggling to stay open, so when you can buy locally— do so!
- Send or give a gift. Give a handmade gift or fresh baked treats to friends, family or neighbors. An unexpected gift can be a great pick-me-up in times of stress. Senior Village provides monthly birthday parties and other social events, plus providing some holiday gift baskets. When COVID-19 guidelines change, we will start these activities again.
- Take advantage of found time. There are many online classes available. Learn a new language, take a cooking class online, find out more about your ancestry, tackle a project in your home…the list is endless possibilities. Remember, “time” is a gift.
- Practice random acts of kindness. Now more than ever being kind is so important. Thank people in your life for their service. The delivery people, the waitress, hairdresser etc. Think of people who could benefit from a friendly smile or your thoughtfulness. There are many people struggling to just get by day to day.
- Take a daily inventory. End each day in gratitude. Acknowledge something new you learned or accomplished. There are positive things happening all around you. It will help dilute some of the negativity.
Senior Village volunteers are doing what they can to help you with driving, handyman projects, computer help, and check-in calls. Our community is one of the few in the United States that has this type of nonprofit organization. Utilize the services available.
Now more than ever, invest in your future to keep Senior Village a vital part of our community. Become a member or donate to Senior Village 501c3. Visit our website at www.seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042. Our address is P. O. Box 8584, Tucson, AZ, 85738.