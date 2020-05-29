“Thank you so much for the mask. I can finally go to the grocery store. I’m on my way.”
So exclaimed an appreciative Senior Village member, echoing the words of other recipients of the free face masks dropped off at their front doors by Village volunteers.
Who would have thought a year ago, even six months ago, we would be walking around looking like bank robbers? In a world that has been forced to socially quarantine and keep its distance, these masks have saved the day.
Senior Village is grateful to the SaddleBrooke groups that made these much-needed masks for the medical community and our residents. Thanks to your sharing, Senior Village was able to take orders and deliver 400 masks. We want to acknowledge these groups who have provided so many with a mask.
UNIT 47 MASK PROJECT was started by two women and grew to more than 100 sewers, extending well beyond Unit 47. They made 3,500 masks with over 800 given to Oro Valley Hospital and 100 to Senior Village. Many residents donated fabric, ribbon and elastic. Milka Triebe, Jackie Schochet and Judy Cummings put the project in motion.
SADDLEBROOKE FACE MASK PROGRAM, founded by Teri Caplener in early April along with co-founder Ann Stonecipher, organized a massive mask production. They provided 250 masks to Senior Village for distribution as well as hundreds for HOA-2 Residents. Members of the SADDLEBROOKE FRIDAY QUILTERS and others also constructed masks for this project.
MASKS 4Us expanded to include HOA-1 residents. Linda Gray and Karen Brooks oversaw the inventory and distribution with Kathy Anderson taking online orders.
SADDLEBROOKE SQUARES CLUB had approximately 20 sewers making masks. This group donated fabric and Elaine Beeble purchased the elastic. One of the sewers, Donna Martin, shared masks with Senior Village.
KAREN TULCHINSKY formed a group of women that made over 200 masks for a small hospital in California and offered to provide masks for Senior Village as well.
In UNIT 30, Varda Main, Nancy L’Hommedieu and Nan Nasser sewed masks for their unit.
Although there has been no charge for these masks, many residents contributed thank-you dollars which the sewing groups gave to Senior Village as their designated charity. Senior Village is the only organization in SaddleBrooke whose many volunteer services focus only on the needs of our community.
Everyone, all at once, came together providing a valuable item. So many helping hands were involved, and we apologize if we missed acknowledging any of you. The combined efforts of dozens of residents and volunteer Village drivers showed the true spirit of “Give Where You Live”.
Beth Conti, another Senior Village member, stated, “I am thrilled to be a recipient of an Uber-cool mask!!! Many thanks to you and your talented volunteers in making these valuable gifts available during this challenging time, Stay safe. Stay well.”