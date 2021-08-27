The expression, ‘It takes a village’ rings true when it comes to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. As the wise Greek Aesop expressed: “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” In addition to unbounded gratitude for the thousands of hours spent annually by the Village’s 210 volunteers to provide needed services for 1,200 members, Senior Village also wants to thank our generous donors and organizations who have given of their time, talent, services and funds in the past year which allowed the Village to help our community.
For their amazing, varied talents, Senior Village thanks:
- Mask Makers groups created colorful, hygienic masks to be distributed free of charge.
- Knit Wits donated handmade scrubbies, shrugs and lap robes for Village birthday lunch raffles.
- Winds & Strings treated residents to a free concert in honor of clinic volunteers.
- Paper Crafters created birthday cards that Village volunteers send to each member; a much-appreciated ongoing project especially with the growing membership of the Village.
For their generous logistical support during the Vaccine Project, Senior Village recognizes:
- Patrols of HOA-1 and HOA-2 handled traffic support.
- HOA-1 provided the venue and HOA-2 the area for shuttle parking.
- Pinal County Sheriff’s office and citizen volunteers participated in traffic control.
For their financial support of our mission, Senior Village sends appreciation to:
- Pool Players of the Brooke donated tournament raffle proceeds.
- Unit 28 Book Club contributed to Senior Village Gift Fund.
- TRICO Electric Company for funding.
For recognizing the efforts of all volunteers, Senior Village extends thanks to:
- US Congress Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for the vaccination clinic.
- Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke awarded Senior Village a plaque for Organization of the Year.
SaddleBrooke continues to be an awesome community where we help each other. At his visit to a Saturday clinic, Arizona Congressman Thomas O’Halleran said: “What works in America are the people in America, their ability to come together.” Together we are better, THANK YOU to each person, group & organization that helped Senior Village fulfill our mission during the past year.