For many of us, Thanksgiving recalls smiles, cherished memories, delightful aromas and winning football teams. The fresh autumn air and the fall colors perk us up a bit as we look forward to a vibrant holiday season. Thanksgiving is a traditional holiday shared with family, friends, new and old acquaintances and always reminds us of the need to be grateful and carry a warm heart.

For some the prospect of the holiday can be met with less than cheerful anticipation. Perhaps, because for them the holiday celebration is a lonely one. Okay, maybe you can share the turkey with the cat.

But is it the same as having turkey with all the trimmings among friends?

Senior Village is aware that some Senior Village members will be without company. The answer is for Senior Village to have Thanksgiving event. We have done just that with the help of MountainView who has reserved a private room for Senior Village during their Thanksgiving dinner event.

The menu, cost to participate and schedule will be announced as HOA-2 refines their plans. What we know now is that a private dining area adjacent to the buffet has been reserved at the MountainView Clubhouse. The room seats twenty-three Senior Village members and a volunteer hostess. If you are interested, please send an email with your name, phone number and email address to events@seniorvillage.org. A Senior Village volunteer will contact you.

You must be a member of Senior Village to attend. Please be on the lookout for further information.

At Thanksgiving, we look forward to time spent together celebrating the bounty of life. Sharing the holiday with others is welcoming and joyful. Senior Village hopes that Thanksgiving will be caring and heartfelt for all. The making of new memories with your Senior Village friends is what we are about!