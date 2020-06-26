Just a few years ago, it would have been inconceivable to imagine a world without paper books. Then came electronic book (eBOOK) formats like Kindle and Nook that became available. A third alternative emerged in a different format— audio books.
There are many reasons the audio book format has gained popularity.
- Audio books are more than a spoken version of a printed book. These books are like an elaborate audio play. With this type of entertainment, it is a bit like the return of the good old radio productions.
- Audio books can help improve your comprehension and vocabulary. Hearing new words independent or in combination with reading increases this ability.
- Audio books provide the ability to listen two times faster than the speed of reading. You can easily learn to listen faster with practice.
- Audio books provide a great way to pass the time when traveling in a car. Excellent way to combat boredom.
- Audio books provide an alternative to reading a book if you have vision problems. You can just close your eyes and escape.
- Audio books make it easy to listen to a story while engaging in other activities.
Senior Village member, Jeanette Wollinka, has been using audio books for years. She states, “It is a great way to multi-task, listening to an audio book.” Jeanette loves to listen to audio books while sewing, walking and doing mundane chores.
Thanks to a grant from Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries, Village members can easily enjoy the loan of an audio book player. A volunteer will be glad to help you with the set-up of a loaner machine and choosing books. If interested, call Senior Village to set up an appointment.
Senior Village is a 501 c3 non-profit organization providing “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” services to help SaddleBrooke members live independently. For more information, visit seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042.