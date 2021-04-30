Senior Village is not like a club where people congregate because they share a hobby or sports interest. Village membership is open to everyone in SaddleBrooke, and all ages can utilize the services. From the youngest Village member at 51-years old to the most elderly at 97, they all know that Village volunteers stand ready to make their lives easier and safer and more fun.
Vicki and Nick Palumbo, in their early seventies, actively participate in SaddleBrooke clubs and events, but Nick had one particular need that prompted them to join the Village. Diagnosed with vertigo, Nick’s doctor advised him to stay off of ladders. Not to worry…volunteers on the Helping Hands team are eager and available to handle minor fix-it projects. Nick also realizes he and Vicki need a lockbox installed by Senior Village to prevent firefighters from having to break a window to enter the house as they did five years ago due to a garage fire. As Nick says, “Even if we only use services once or twice a year, it’s worth it.”
Knowing how helpful the Village is, Nick and Vicki encouraged her mother Beverly Lindmier to also join. At 94-years of age, Beverly maintains a tidy villa, cooks for herself and takes care of house chores and grocery shopping, yet when it comes to replacing a ceiling air filter, that’s a job for Helping Hands. If Nick and Vicki go out of town, they know Beverly can rely on the Village. “We’re not so worried anymore,” they say with relief.
Ready to try something new, Beverly is considering the Village service of providing instruction and set-up of audio book players that will entertain her with mystery stories from the SaddleBrooke libraries. If Beverly decides to have the Internet installed, Senior Village will give her a “smart device” for voice commands to play her favorite music and turn lights off and on for her safety.
Whatever your age, whether married or living alone, healthy or facing physical challenges, Senior Village offers services to improve your quality of life with just one phone call. Call (520) 314-1042 to join. Annual membership is $60 and $96 for a household. This provides up to 72 service requests. To volunteer, go online to www.seniorvillage.org. Much appreciated donations can be sent to Senior Village at PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.