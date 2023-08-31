We never know what to expect with the onset of fall in the Tucson desert, but there is one thing you can count on, you will “fall” in love with the Golden Goose all over again! The Goose is known for its inventory of high quality, clean, fully inspected and tested merchandise all priced at a fraction of retail!

Did you know that our truck picks up large furniture items up to six days a week? Just call (520) 825-9101 to schedule a pick-up. We also greet and assist donors who choose to bring their donations to the Goose at our receiving doors from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

We are always looking for a few good men and women to join our truck, backroom and sales floor teams! Whether you are a donor, a customer, a volunteer or all of the above, thank you for being part of the Golden Goose family and for doing your part to make good things happen every day for our local children, seniors and families in need!