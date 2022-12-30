On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Institute of Judaic Services and Studies (IJSS) will hold the its Annual Meeting. Annual Reports and elections for 2023 Board Members are a part of the Agenda. Because this article is submitted to our newspapers prior to December 16, election results and action items aren’t listed.

IJSS begins the New Year with services which will be held on Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m..

Rabbi Seltzer and our liturgical staff will be leading our congregation. An Oneg will follow. If you wish to sponsor an Oneg reach out to Sam Horowitz via email at michelsonhorowitz@gmail.com.

Services on Friday, December 16, 2022, will be officiated by Rabbi Sanford Seltzer. Eliyanah Powers, our cantorial soloist and Harrison Sheckler, accompanist have shown their religious and musical abilities to complement our prayers and thoughts.

Chanukah comes two-days after our Friday, December 16 services; beginning on Sunday, December 18 and ending Thursday, December 26. Our early celebration will include lighting Chanukiahs and eating foods fried in oil. Fried foods symbolize the oil that burned in the synagogue for eight nights, when it was expected to last for one.

A Tradition: ResolutionsOn Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), Jews ask how they could have lived up to their better selves during the previous year, and for forgiveness from God and those they have wronged. Jews are not required to make New Year’s resolutions, but a lot of them do anyway. Many just do it because it feels right. The tendency is to look inward and try to be a better person.

To some—and not always the most traditional of Jews—the practice seems a bit un-Jewish, a little too reminiscent of the quickly abandoned resolutions that spur couch potatoes to dig out their workout gear and join a gym in early January.

But many Jews who make Rosh Hashanah resolutions, also make resolutions on January 1, the secular New Year. These tend to vary from eating more healthy foods, keep an organized house, etc.

Choosing to make a New Year’s resolution bears some weight on your thoughts, where you are and mindfully and where you want to be. How you follow through is up to you.

On thinking about resolutions I also thought about several ‘R’ words that describe the chance to begin again, including ‘Refresh’, ‘Renew’, ‘Rejuvenate’, and ‘Reset’. These words share ‘re’ in the beginning of the word. So I looked up ‘re’ to get a better understanding of its function before the noun. ‘Re’ is a prefix used describe doing it again. So, I guess we look to renewing ourselves through our resolutions to reset, rejuvenate and refresh once again.

Am I making resolutions, frankly I need to rethink it.

IJSS is a small and welcoming congregation. We value our members and their needs. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, or are interested in more information, please feel free to call Joan Elder (520) 360-1478) or Seth Eisner (520) 818-6340).

With Wishes to all A Happy Holiday Season and a New Year to renew and refresh. May we resolve to do so.