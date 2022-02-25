Institute for Judaic Services and Studies (IJSS) Looks to Celebrating Shabbat and Purim with IJSS and Jewish Friendship Group Members
We look to February Shabbat services to be in-person with Rabbi Harari officiating, Cantorial Soloist, Sarah Boltt, accompanied by David Mancini-Conway. Services will be held on Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.
IJSS wants to thank Barbara McClure, Executive Director of Impact of Southern Arizona. Ms. McClure was gracious in allowing us to use their facility to broadcast via Zoom for our January services.
Reminder: IJSS dues for the calendar year January through December are due in January 2022. Note that there have been no increases in the dues amount of $135 per person. Payments can be sent to Seth Eisner, IJSS Treasurer.
Purim Celebration with Institute of Judaic Studies and Services and Jewish Friendship Group
In the spirit of Jewish unity, IJSS and JFG are jointly sponsoring a Purim Hamantaschen and Dessert Evening on Tuesday, March 15. Members who would like attend, RSVP to Joan Elder via email at joanlelder@aol.com. Costumes are not required but those who do dress up are in the running for the best woman or man’s costume.
Purim
We celebrate Purim this year from Wednesday, March 16 to Thursday, March 17! A time to rejoice, give charity, dress in costume (if you wish) and eat Hamantaschen.
Purim raises memories and feelings of Queen Esther and her uncle Mordecai. Once again, the story is told in synagogues and in homes. The Purim play is always an event. Will I get to be Queen Esther in the Sunday School play, or do I have to play Mordecai or Haman one more time? (I was twice Mordecai). Hamantaschen are eaten. They are triangular pastries (the shape of Haman’s hat) filled with apricot or cherry jam, poppyseed or prune. They are a treat! Costumes are made from old and borrowed clothes. Hats or crowns from construction paper. A festive time to be had at the Purim Carnival.
In brief, the story goes:
- King Ahasuerus had vanquished his wife Vashti, from his kingdom (Persia) and held a beauty pageant to find a new bride.
- The King chose Esther a beautiful young woman, a Jewess and the niece of Mordecai, leader of the Jews. The King did not know that Esther was a Jew.
- Mordecai defied the King’s orders to bow to Haman, the Prime Minister.
- Haman was incensed and convinced the King to kill all the Jews.
- Learning of this Mordecai persuaded his niece, Esther to make a banquet for the King and a plea to save the lives of the Jews.
- The King finding out that his beautiful wife was a Jew was furious. Haman was hanged. Mordecai became the Prime Minister, and the King granted the Jews the right to defend themselves again their enemies.
Traditionally Hamantaschen is eaten, a special treat in the shape of a three-cornered hat representing Haman’s hat. Below is a recipe. A hint is to refrigerate the dough overnight.
Hamantaschen Recipe for 24 cookies
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup vegetable oil
- 2 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ cup orange juice
- 5 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 cup fruit preserves, any flavor
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.
- In a large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until lightly and fluffy. Stir in the oil, vanilla, and orange juice. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the batter to form a stiff dough. If dough is not stiff enough to roll out, stir in more flour. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out to 1/4 inch in thickness. Cut into circles using a cookie cutter or the rim or a drinking glass. Place cookies 2-inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of preserves into the center of each one. Pinch the edges to form three corners.
- Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Allow cookies to cool for one minute on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely. ENJOY!
Institute for Judaic Services and Studies is a small, active, and welcoming congregation. We are a close community. I f you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please feel free to contact Joan Elder (520-360-1478) or Seth Eisner (520-818-6340) for information.
IJSS welcomes volunteers. In the past, many of us have volunteered in our Jewish communities, we hope that you will think of us now and in the future.
Happy Purim to all!