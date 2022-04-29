Shabbat services will be held in-person on Friday, April 22, 7 p.m. Rabbi Harari will officiate. Cantorial Soloist Sarah Boltt will provide traditional melodies, accompanied by David Mancini-Conway. Our Oneg Shabbat will take on a different look in April as we gather at a congregant’s home to enjoy each other’s company. Oneg Shabbat’s are a time to gather, enjoy each other’s company and celebrate while enjoying a nibble or two. There will be two dessert tables, one with Passover desserts and the other with customary desserts. Please think about sponsoring an Oneg Shabbat in the future to honor, celebrate or remember an event.

Our service on Friday, March 25 was held in person: including a dinner beforehand. After services there was an Oneg Shabbat, sponsored by Sharon and Art Triester celebrating their and recent anniversary and Seth and Roz Eisner supporting Institute for Judaic Services and Studies (IJSS).

Rabbi Harari conducted a class "The Masks We Wear!". Our discussion was vibrant as we spoke about being Jews in a secular world.

Do we keep our Jewish identity at bay as we meet, socialize, speak, interview or discuss among those who are not. We spoke of Queen Esther and her masking her Judaism until she was put to the test to tell her husband, a powerful king of her faith in order to save her people. To show who you truly are is sometimes an act of faith.

The Purim Celebration with IJSS and Jewish Friendship Group (JFG) was an evening full of friends being with friends, laughter and happiness. Attendance was fabulous and so many people in costume. Hamantaschen in a variety of flavors shipped in from Brooklyn was served. There were also delicious desserts contributed from our members. There was no shortage of beverages with an extra punch. This is a holiday of delight, laughter, and fun. We look forward to sharing holidays between IJSS and JFG in the future.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Passover was celebrated Friday, April 15 through until Saturday, April 23. Many of our members enjoyed retelling the story of Moses and the Jewish people at seders throughout the community. A staple food eaten throughout the holiday is Matzah, unleavened bread. Dnipro, Ukraine supplies much of the world’s matzah. The matzah produced is called ‘shmurah matzah.’ The matzah is handmade and preferred by many Orthodox Jews. The bakery exports over 70 tons of the matzah every year. Who would have known?

Running marathons is hard enough, but combating heavy rain makes it even more of a challenge. Just ask Valentina Versca Kiliarska, a 32-year mother from the Ukraine who tackled and won the Jerusalem Marathon on Friday, March 25. Her words were simple ‘I just needed the world to hear my voice.’ She and her daughter (11-years-old) escaped their home in Mykolaiv, Ukraine when the Russians began to invade Ukraine. Her husband is part of the war effort. Her home has been destroyed. She is concerned about her parents and siblings still in Ukraine, sheltering underground. When asked her greatest wish her response was ‘Peace for her country.’

IJSS is a small, active, and welcoming congregation. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please contact Joan Elder (520) 360-1478) or Seth Eisner (520) 818-6340) for information.

Happy Spring to everyone.