Long Realty Golder Ranch is hosting a shredding and recycling drop off event on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until the two trucks are full. The event will be held at the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 bocce ball courts. Items will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.
Please bring a $5 donation or five canned foods for each box or item you would like to shred or recycle. All food donations will go to the Tri-Community Food Bank. Monetary donations will be split between SaddleBrooke Community Outreach and the Beacon Group.
Only computer hard drives will be accepted for recycling. Hard drives can be in computers. No other electronics will be accepted for recycling.
Please note, to maintain the confidentiality of documents to be shredded, they are put into a container at the drop-off site. Containers are locked and then transported to the Beacon Secure facility for shredding. Beacon Secure is NAID certified. There is no need to remove staples or paper clip from the documents.