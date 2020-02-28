There are four classes and one “happy feet level two” practice session of Line Dance each week with Rebecca in the winter. Two of our level-one classes are for those who are new to line dance and those who like a relaxed pace. The level two, intermediate class is more vigorous, and the dances are also more complex. All class sizes are limited which ensures the high quality of instruction. With these limited spaces, you must pre-register with Rebecca to attend. No drop-in attendance can be allowed. As you read this, class will be in its fourth week of a 13-week series, so, please plan to sign up for a Spring class starting in mid-May.
Research says you can live a longer happier life. How? Let's describe some steps you can take to achieve better quality in golden years.
- Vary Rhythms Within Your Exercise --- Dance! Sway! Move to the beat! Research suggests that music with exercise is better. Adding music to rehabilitation improves outcome. If you want more alternating rhythms with exercise—LINE DANCE!!
- Sleep --- Your immune system relaxes, reloads, and repairs during sleep. Many important wonderful processes take place to recharge your mental and physical batteries.
- University of British Columbia research finds that regular exercise actually increases the part of your brain that helps you learn and remember (Hippocampus). Memory, concentration and learning with dance is a proven brain capacity builder. Dancing is like a new language for feet and brain.
- Balance/coordination: Step/movement skills learned in classes provide directional changes supporting inner ear training/desensitization that improves balance.
- Exercise: Doing a fun activity means you’ll do it more regularly. Dance gives mild to moderate cardio work out and increased strength of muscles and bones.
- Socialization: In class people meet and make new friends. This is vital to mental health and happiness.
Line Dance is mild to moderate interval training. Dancing produces alternating periods of higher intensity work with periods of low intensity recovery. The key to interval training is to continue to increase the work intensity over several weeks. Each class series starts slower and builds intensity as overall fitness improves—and always---the best exercise is the one you actually do.
Rebecca gives you the fundamentals of dance for years of dancing enjoyment. This activity allows you to get some exercise, improve your balance and coordination, and enjoy new friends. Classes in adult communities must be mindful of physical limitations. Rebecca takes pride in professionally modifying dance components to accommodate the individual’s physical limitations, safety, comfort and development.
Her classes for Spring/Summer 2020 are accepting reservations and now is the time to place your name on one of the class lists. The next series starts in mid-May. Contact Rebecca Magdanz by email at linedancin4SB@aol.com or by phone at (520) 818-2656.
Rebecca is a 15+ year full-time SaddleBrooke resident teaching classes about 40 weeks of the year. She has taught fellow residents in the SaddleBrooke community for over 13 years.